Josephine Martinez

ODESSA - Josephine R. Martinez, 75, of Odessa, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Odessa, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Willowbrook Funeral Home Chapel with Pastora Tonita De Luna officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Park in Midland. Josephine R. Martinez was born in Lamesa to Jose and Enriqueta Lucio Ramirez on July 23, 1945. She was in the service of the Kingdom of the Lord in position of a prayer warrior. Josephine was a friend of God and she would like to remind all her family and friends not to let go of our Father's hand, be strong and courageous Joshua 1:9. She is preceded in death by her parents Jose and Enriqueta Lucio Ramirez, sister Maria de Rosario, nephew Arnold Martinez and by her husband. Josephine is survived by son Leroy and his family Leti, Gabby, Chris, Gia and Cristian Rodriquez; daughters; Olga Rodriquez, Gracie Martinez and her family Jessica, Valencia, Logan and Sebastian Ybarra, son Justin (Chito) Turner, daughter Sandra Lujan, nieces and nephews; Andres Martinez and family, Herman Martinez and family, Albert Martinez and family, Freddy Martinez and family, Alex Martinez and family, Linda (favorite niece) Martinez, Leti Ingram and family. Services entrusted to Willowbrook Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Midland. To place on-line condolences please visit www.willowbrk.com
.