Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Joshua E. Levi Beene

Joshua E. Levi Beene Obituary
ODESSA, TX - Joshua E. Levi Beene, 34, passed from this life Friday, December 20, 2019 in Odessa, TX. He was born Monday, October 7, 1985 in Carlsbad, NM to Rusty Tanner and Lisa Beene.

Joshua was a good ol', hard working country boy who loved children more than anything. He loved physical labor and spent much of his time as a rig hand. Joshua enjoyed swimming at the river, 4-wheeling, barbeques, music, bonfires and watching the sunset. He was an amazing father, son, brother and friend. He was very outgoing, had so much love to give to everyone and always treated his friends as if they were family.

Those left to cherish his love and memory are his son: Jason Beene; daughter: Joshlin Emery Lovella Beene; mother: Lisa Pierce; father: Jason Morris and ex-wife Jennifer; brothers: Benjamin Manlove and James Pierce; sisters: Randi Williams and Julia Pierce; nieces and nephews: Nathaniel Madrid, Ian Noble and Mary Madrid; cousin: Barbara Reese; great-uncle: Donnie Reese; and numerous family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather: Edward Beene; and great-grandfather: Reese.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Black River (Bounds Place) in Carlsbad, NM. Randi or Jason can be reached at 432-308-9568 or 903-216-6175.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 29, 2019
