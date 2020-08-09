1/1
Jovita Garcia Mancha
ODESSA - Jovita Garcia Mancha, 90, Odessa Tx., passed away August 6th, 2020, at home surrounded by family,

Born in Benjamin, Tx. On February 2nd, 1930 with her twin sister Dominga Sanchez by her side to Gregoria De Mariche and Guadalupe M. Garcia, raised by her mother Eufemia Quesada after her biological mother passed away after childbirth.

She married Jesus O. Mancha Sr. on October 11th, 1953. Born to this union were 6 children, Delfino (Lupe), Jesus O. Mancha Jr. (Mary Perkins), Leonarda (Judy) Mancha, Georgia (John) Gamez, Rosie (Manuel) Bermea, Joaquin (Norma) Mancha. 23 grandkids, 58 great grandkids and 6 great-great grandkids.

She was a den mother for the cub scouts. She worked at Imperial Motel for many years, there she met many people who would become family friends. She welcomed everyone into her house. She was also a Godmother to many and comadre to all.

She was a member of the Guadalupanas at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She received her Cursillo.

Jovita is survived by her children, Delfino, Leonarda (Judy), Georgia, Rosie and Joaquin. Many grand and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many people who dearly loved and admired her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus O. Mancha, Sr.; son, Jesus O. Mancha, Jr.; grandson, Jesus Mancha III; daughter-in-law, Lupe Leal Mancha; twin sister, Dominga Sanchez, 4 great- grandbabies, her biological parents, and mother, and 3 half-sisters.

Viewings will be August 9th, 2020, 1:00pm - 9:00 pm, August 10th, 9:00 am - 9:00pm, August 11th, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm at Heavenly Gate, Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell, Midland TX.

Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 7601 N. Grandview, Odessa Tx. 79763 with burial following at Rosehill Cemetery on Dixie, Odessa. TX.

Pallbearers: Zachary Mancha, Matthew Galindo, Joaquin Mancha, Saoul Mancha, Joshua Gamez, Juan (Jacob) Gamez, Manuel Bermea Jr., Leroy Tavarez.

Honorary Pallbearers: Julian Mancha, Sebastian Mancha

The family would like to express their gratitude towards Dr. Andrade, Dr. Agusala and all the wonderful nurses at MCH 7th Central.

Published in Odessa American on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
