Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Joy Mae Bolding


1939 - 2019
Joy Mae Bolding Obituary
ODESSA - Joy Mae Bolding, age 80, of Odessa, TX, passed away on December 6, 2019 in Odessa.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, December 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Sean Smith officiating.

Joy was born in Brownwood, TX, to Calvin Alley Gilbert and Evelyn Ruth Gilbert on February 14. 1939. She attended school at Odessa High School. Joy married Kenneth Earl Bolding in Odessa. She worked as a book-keeper for 34 years. She was involved in her church at Asbury United Methodist.

Joy is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Earl Bolding.

Joy is survived by her children, Steven Earl Bolding and Christie Anne Rose and her sisters, Phylis (Gwen) Greer and Ruthie Eileen Lassater.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 11, 2019
