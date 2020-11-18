ODESSA - Joyce Carr Miller went home to be with her Savior on November 15, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Byron McWilliams officiating. She was born on January 24, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas, the youngest of three daughters born to James Dickson Carr and Lillian Madeline Flowers. Joyce lived in the Texas Panhandle while growing up and graduated from high school from the West Texas Demonstration School in Canyon before marring Joe Jed Miller on June 3, 1944 in Amarillo, Texas. From this marriage, two sons and two daughters were born. Joyce worked at the Odessa American Newspaper for many years in advertising. She left and became a financial consultant with A.G. Edwards, retiring in 1999. Joyce was featured in the Woman of the Permian Basin in 1998 for her successful work. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Joyce is survived by children, Jennifer Cochran of Odessa, Bonnie and husband Alan Baker of Keller, and Doug Miller of Odessa; grandchildren, Whitney Cochran and Erica Cochran both of Lubbock, Texas, Jenny Baker Nicola and husband David, Angie Baker Bixby and husband Peter, Beau Baker of Keller, Danny Miller and Kara Miller of Midland; daughter-in-law, Debbie Miller Tyson of Midland; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends that will miss her greatly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Jed Miller; son, Jody Miller; her parents; and two sisters. Joyce's family would like to thank Hilda Guajardo for her tender loving care and friendship given to Joyce. As a follower of Jesus Christ, Joyce was baptized when she was a child and again when she was an adult. She attended the Church of Christ. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
