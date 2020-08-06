PLANO - Joyce Green, long-time resident of Stephenville and Odessa, Texas passed away on July 30th, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Borger, Texas to Lee Eugene Pruitt and Dortha Ludema Ward Pruitt. She was a Citizen of the Cherokee Nation and her mother, grandfather and great-grandfather are listed on the Dawes Rolls. She attended high school in Oklahoma City and Odessa, Texas. While living in Odessa, Joyce married Robert Cravens Glaser and had their daughter, Mary Margaret, who was later adopted by Joyce's second husband. She moved to New York City and then Long Island where, for many years, she lived happily with her second husband, William J. Diehl, raising three daughters. Katherine Marie Diehl, Deborah Louise Diehl and Mary Margaret (Glaser) Diehl.
She also lived in Lincolnshire, Illinois before returning to Odessa. She met and married Frank Eugene Green, of Odessa, Texas in 1980. Joyce retired after many years of owning and running Doreen's Maternity and Infant's Wear in Odessa and helping run The Barn Door Restaurant with her husband Frank. She and Frank were happily married for 36 years until her beloved husband preceded her in death in 2016. They had lived happily in Stephenville in retirement in their golden years. She was also predeceased by her sweet daughter, Kathy, in 1975 and her two brothers Roger Lee and Carl Jack Pruitt and nephew Glen and niece Karen who are all gone but still loved. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Mary Margaret DeFiore (formerly Kujak) and Deborah Louise Chell. Also, by their children Brian Lee Kujak, Christina Grace Kujak McGreevey, Melissa Leighann Chell Sullivan as well as her children by marriage: Cynthia Green Eyssen, Larry Gene Green and their children: Alex Brandon Eyssen, Timberly Donelle Eyssen, Laci Green Wampler, Lori Green Flemons, Shannon Green Murray, Sage Green Best and Autumn Green Keating and their spouses. Her great-grandchildren include: Mary Skylar and Parker Lee Ann Kujak; Gavin Ryan and Garrett Patrick Mcgreevey; Brady Scott Sullivan and many step-great-grandchildren along with nieces and nephews: L. David, Barry Wayne, Lois Ann and Robert Jon Pruitt. Joyce was also close to her cousin Bobby Pruitt and his daughter Pamala.
Joyce had many interests and hobbies. She sang high soprano most of her life and was usually the soloist of the choir. She trained as a singer in high school and later with a private teacher in New York City until she moved to Queens, NY and then Long Island with her new family. She was a mother, a wife and a constant presence at her church no matter where life took her. She continued singing throughout her life, not only at church, but with the Odessa Symphony and other choirs and chorale and even a supper club. She filled every room with beauty and music. She played the piano and organ. Joyce enjoyed sewing, gardening, bird-watching, hunting, fishing, traveling, cooking, china-painting and entertaining. She won awards and was featured in the local papers for her decorative arts. She had a great sense of humor and was always playful.
Dear Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Joyce, We will all miss you but we know that we will meet again in heaven and that you will live in our hearts until then. We love you. Goodbye.
.