ODESSA - Joyce Elnora Booher Porch departed her earthly home on April 19, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and receive her heavenly crown. Her viewing will be held on Wednesday April 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas. The funeral service will be a graveside service and will be officiated by pastor and close friend Clydel Chapman of Northside Baptist and will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 including immediate family only. Friends are also welcomed to tune in to the service on the radio at the site or watch the service via a live stream at 10:30 AM on her webpage at www.sunsetodessa.com. Joyce was born at home in Milano, Texas on August 17, 1933 to Cordell and Nora Booher. She graduated from Odessa High School and was part of the class of 1950; the first graduating class of this high school. She married her loving husband, W.F. (Sonny) Porch, on May 5, 1951 in Lovington, New Mexico. She then attended Odessa Junior College in pursuit of a degree in Business Administration. Joyce proceeded to work for Texas Electric and Ward's Propane Service for several years following her time in pursuit of higher education. Following this, she became a loving mother to her only daughter, Phyllis Gail Porch Jones on October 13, 1957 at the age of 24. She was a devout member of Northside Baptist and loved her spiritual family, making some of her greatest lifelong friends here. She absolutely loved all people and worked to serve her Lord as a faithful servant on a daily basis. She always welcomed new company and yearned to make all people smile. Her family was her life and she lived to serve others regardless of the circumstance. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband W.F. (Sonny) Porch, her eldest brother Cordell Issac Booher, her father Cordell Booher, and her mother Nora Booher. She is survived by her sister Marilyn Mortimer and husband Rush of Odessa, Texas as well as her brother Paul Booher and wife Sharon of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by her only child and daughter Phyllis Jones and husband Cole. Also included are grandchildren Michelle Colley and husband Charles, Mandy Brown and husband Shawn, Cole Jones Jr. and wife Anna and great-grandchildren Caleb Jones and wife Hannah, Noah Jones, Elijah Brown, Brady Colley, Landree Colley, Ethan Jones, Evan Jones, and Marly Brown. Other family members include nephew Paul Crow and wife Kay, nephew Rusty Crow and wife Lynn, niece Rachel Wellmann and husband Troy, nephew Sean Booher and wife Leigh, niece Michaele Bathurst and husband Greg, niece Shannon Burtin and husband Bryce. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to Northside Baptist Church, Madison Medical Resort, and/or the 700 Club. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 22, 2020