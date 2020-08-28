1/1
Joyce Joan Griggs
KERRVILLE - Joyce Joan Griggs, 88, passed away at home on August 26, 2020 in Kerrville, TX. She was born November 25, 1931 in Coleman, TX to Carl Ray and Jessie Cook.

She graduated from Odessa High School where she met and married the love of her life on November 20, 1950 and shared 68 wonderful years together. She worked as a housewife raising four children. Joan and Richard retired and moved to Kerrville to enjoy and relax.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Griggs.

Joan is survived by her children, Richard and Karen Griggs, Gerald and Chris Griggs, Robert Griggs, and Brenda Griggs; grandchildren, Cole Dodson, Kristi Griggs, Kenneth and Crystal Griggs, Cymber and Dustin Tisdale, Bryne and Case George; great-grandchildren, Tristian, Hope, Brianna, Gage, Hollis, Blaiz, Brylin, and Keegan; sisters in law, Joyce Mc Lemore and Connie Griggs.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery in Odessa.

The family wishes to thank our wonderful caregivers for your love and care and to Peterson Hospice for everything you do.

Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

Published in Odessa American on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Grimes Funeral Chapels
728 Jefferson Street
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 257-4544
