ODESSA - Joyce Kraft was born April 5, 1925 in Chillicothe, TX to O.C. and Beulah Compton. She married Eugene Kraft on May 2, 1942. He would precede her in death in 2007, just a month shy of their 67th wedding anniversary. Like most women of her generation, Joyce was no stranger to hard work, doing what was needed over the years to help support her family. She would eventually retire from Gibson's, spending time fishing, sewing, and enjoying her grandkids. A woman of deep and abiding faith, Joyce was a long-time member of First Assembly of God Church where she taught the adult Sunday School class for many years. Her final years were spent with a desire to go home to heaven. On November 4, 2020, she looked up at the ceiling, raised her hands, smiled, and went home.



Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, and son Michael Kraft. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Edmonds and husband, Gary of Taipei, Taiwan, and Janet Willhelm and husband James, of Odessa, TX; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Private family services were held on Saturday November 7, 2020. Interment was at the Andrews North Cemetery in Andrews, TX.



The family would like to thank Dr. Francisco Salcido and Araceli Romero, the staff of St. Joseph's Home Health, as well as Robin Floyd and the staff at Home Hospice. Also, a very special thank you to Frances Meyer for your compassion and care.



