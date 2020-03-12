|
|
ODESSA - Joyce Moon Brown of Odessa TX born on July 15, 1936 in Concord TX went to be with the LORD on March 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Jasper and Maggie Moon, husband: Howard Brown, grandson: Tighe Brown, four sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her son Bobby Brown and wife Cindy of Odessa TX, step-grandchildren: Ronnie Corey and Brittnie Corey of Aurora CO, brother: Wesley Moon of Centerville TX, many Nieces and Nephews.
Her viewing will be held at Odessa Funeral Home, 1700 N. Jackson in Odessa TX, Friday March 13th from 1pm to 5pm. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens 6801 E. Business 20 in Odessa TX, Saturday March 14th at 2pm.
Her service will be Officiated by Pastor Don Caywood of Odessa Christian Faith Center.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 12, 2020