|
|
ODESSA - Mrs. Joyce, 7,5 was born in Gilliam, Louisiana on August 7, 1944 to the late Ida Mae Drone. She passed away on February 19, 2020 due to lung disease Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Joyce moved to Texas at the age of six. She was raised in Andrews Texas in a house built by her mother Ida Mae and Auntie Fannie Mae Drone. She attended public school in Andrews ISD. She accepted Christ at an early age and was reared in a loving church Family at Mount Olive Baptist Church, Andrews, Texas. She moved to Odessa and met James Jimmy Sterling Junior and had three children James Jimmy III, Jonathon and Juanita Sterling.
She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church for over 40 years she was an Usher and president of the ushers, a Sunday school teacher, and mother of the church. She loved the Shiloh Baptist church family, but not only Shiloh, she loved all people, especially those serving God.
Joyce never met a stranger at the grocery store, department store, malls, restaurants, doctor's office, Airport, no matter where she was, she would start a conversation, and before the conversation was over she would ask a question, "Where do you attend church?" If you did not have a church membership she would invite you to Shiloh to hear the word of God from Pastor Sims.
She has preceded in death by James Sterling Junior, her mother, Ida Mae Drone; two sisters, Johnny Jennings, and at Atleaner Sego (Baby Sister); one son, James Jimmy III; two stepsons, David Sterling and Thirlee Sterling Gilmore, one daughter, Deborah Thomas; two stepdaughters, Alice Marie Sterling McCalister and Geraldine Sterling.
Joyce is survived by a son, Jonathon Sterling of Odessa, TX; two daughters, Janice Johnson of Waco, TX, and Juanita Sterling of Odessa, TX; one brother, Isaac Thomas of Ponatic, Illinois; four grandsons, Dan Thomas of Odessa, TX; Michael (wife Toni) Samuels, of Waco, TX; Joe Edward Samuels of Odessa, TX; and Kyle Randol Of Kansas City, KS; for great grandsons, Christopher Samuels and Michael Samuels Jr. both of Waco, TX; Joshua and Zachariah Randol of Kansas City, KS; four great granddaughters, Mytavia Samuels of Waco, TX; Rayell, Olivia, and Madeline Randol of Kansas City, KS; Areshia Mack, step children, and their families.
Services will be officiated by Pastor C.E. Sims at Shiloh Baptist Church on Friday, February 28, 2020 @ 10:00 am in Odessa, TX. Burial following the service @ Ector County Cemetery, Odessa, TX. Funeral Services are entrusted to Jackie Warren Funeral Home 702 S Terrell St. Midland, TX 79701
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 27, 2020