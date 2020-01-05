|
|
ODESSA - Joye LaDell (Moore) Nolan, 84, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.
She was born on June 28, 1935 in Levelland, Texas to Elvis and Jewell Moore. She graduated from high school in Brownfield Texas. She married her husband of 64 years Leon Nolan on November 10, 1955. They moved to Odessa and made it home for the rest of their lives. Ladell was a Christian and a caregiver.
She is preceded in death by parents and brother Bobby Moore.
She is survived by her husband and son Larry Nolan, also nephew Joel Nolan and family of Phoenix, AZ. and Tom Moore and family of Prosper, Texas, and a very special niece Kathie Tillatson of Andrews , TX, sisters- in- law Patsy Parmely of Tucson, AZ, Peggy Elder of Lubbock, Texas, three grandchildren and one great grandchild, Matt Nolan and wife Morgan and son Cason of Ft. Worth, Texas, Zach Nolan and wife of Odessa, and Tori Nolan of Dallas, Texas.
She worked in the Dental Profession for many years before semi-retiring and joining her husband and son in their business, retiring when they sold the business. Over the years she enjoyed playing golf with her friends. They enjoyed taking Larry waterskiing and trips to Disney Land and the Grand Canyon and watching him march and play in the Permian Band. She and Leon liked cruising and taking trips to Hawaii and traveling in their motor home taking grandchildren on trips to SeaWorld, Padre Island and Hot Air Balloon festivities in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She and Leon decided some time ago that when their lives ended, they wanted to be cremated with no services.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 5, 2020