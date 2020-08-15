GALVESTON - On Friday, August 7th, 2020, Jozef Eugene Matheny, loving partner and father, passed away at the age of 59. Joe was born on July 13th, 1961 in Odessa, Texas to Thomas Matheny and Janeen Colee. He was a hairstylist for 41 years in Dallas, Odessa, and Galveston, Texas. His work took him around the world to places like London, Paris, Venezuela. He was an actor and an artist with talents in musical theater, and karaoke. Jozef had a passion for sculpture and created extraordinary art. His sculptures were very much admired, not only by friends and family, but also by all who would visit his galleries and salons. He was also an avid music lover and collector of retro vinyl. He was known for his friendliness and infectious smile and his kind compassionate spirit. Joe is preceded in death by his father, Thomas. He is survived by his partner Tom, mother Janeen, stepfather George, sister Debra, daughter Sarah, two grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and countless friends whom he loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held with a candlelight vigil on Friday, August 14th, on Porretto beach at 10th and Seawall at 8 pm. There is also a memorial visitation on Saturday, August 15th, at his home in Galveston on 25th street from 2 pm to 6 pm. A memorial in Odessa will be held on Sunday, August 23rd at 2 pm, at Emet Ha Torah, 3319 North Golder. Flowers or donations may be sent to 1114 25th Street, Galveston, Texas, 77550.



