ODESSA - Juan Gabriel Muro, age 42 of Odessa, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born Wednesday, April 20, 1977 in Morton, TX to Otilia and Gabriel Muro. He and the love of his life, Elizabeth, were together almost 20 years.
Juan was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a great husband, father, brother, friend and best friend to his children. He recently fell in love with fishing and was proud of his catch. Juan was a very funny jokester, who would always use his humor to lighten the mood. He was very outgoing and hard working. Juan never took his life for granted and he will never be forgotten.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife: Elizabeth Rodriguez Muro; sons: Anthony and Dominique Muro; daughters: Marisol and Brianna Muro; father: Gabriel Muro and wife Sylvia; brothers: Carlos, Rodrigo, Jesus and wife Noemi, Manuel and Omar and wife Maria) Muro; sisters: Mary Jean Torres and husband Ricardo, Mirna Muro, Angelica Perez and husband Maclen, and Gabriella Rojo and husband Julian; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Otilia Muro; brother: Robert Muro; grandparents: Viviano and Carmen Muro; and grandmother-in-law: Rosa Bernal.
Rosary will be recited at Acres West at 7:00 pm Monday evening, October 7, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Latter Rain with the interment to follow at the Odessa II Gardens section of the Ector County Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 6, 2019