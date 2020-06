CARROLLTON, TX - Juan Garcia Baeza, 87, of Carrollton, TX, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Carrollton. Funeral service will be held at 9:00 AM June 1, 2020, at Perches Funeral Homes in Odessa, TX . Burial followed at Ector County Cemetery in Peaceful Gardens and Pastor Javier B. Torres is officiating. Arrangements are by La Paz Perches Funeral Homes of Odessa.



