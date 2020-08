Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Juan Leyva ""Lil' John"" Corrales, II, 27, of Odessa, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Odessa. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. August 21, 2020, at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are by AMERICAN HERITAGE CEMETERY/FUNERAL HOME/CREMATORY of Midland .



