Juan V. Flores


1941 - 2019
Juan V. Flores Obituary
ROSWELL - A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, Juan V. Flores, 77, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Juan's family at www.andersonbethany.com.

SERVICES: In honor of Juan, no services will be held.

On November 25, 1941, Juan was born to Saturnio and Antonia Flores in Boquillas del Carmen, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico. He grew up in Ft. Stockton then moved to Odessa, TX. Juan later moved to Roswell, NM, in 1992-1993, where he preached until the time he began to get ill. He married Fern L. Flores on September 12, 2010, in Roswell, NM.

Prior to retirement, Juan worked as a rancher supervisor/machinest in Odessa, TX. His spirit, smile, and presence will be greatly missed, and the memories he shared with his family and friends will forever remain in their hearts.

SURVIVORS: Those left to eternally cherish beautiful memories of Juan are his wife, Fern L. Flores; sons: Martin Flores, Mitchell Flores both of Odessa, Texas; two sisters: Felicinia Flores, Tonia Flores; two brothers: Jesse Flores, Nino Flores; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

PRECEDED: Preceding Juan in death was his first wife, Maria G. Flores.
Published in Odessa American on July 10, 2019
