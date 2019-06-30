|
SAN DIEGO, CA - Juanita, "Nita," Brasher (Nita Holton) died peacefully on June 12, 2019. Born in Tampa, FL on June 9, 1935, Nita married Wayne Brasher in 1953 and settled in Odessa, TX, where she had three children; Steve, Scott and Stacey.
She is survived by son, Steve and wife Sharla Brasher; daughter, Stacey Riggs; daughter-in-law, Lisa Brasher; and 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 1/2 great great grandchild.
She retired after 25 years working for The Dick Glover Company in accounting. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, and son, Scott.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Nita on July 12, 2019 at 5 pm at Faith Community Church located on 9902 W University Blvd., Odessa, TX 79764
Published in Odessa American on June 30, 2019