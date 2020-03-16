|
|
ODESSA - Judith May (Heidemann) Stevens, 79, of Odessa, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 18, 1941 in Oak Park, IL to the late Cleora (Sellers) and Herbert Heidemann.
Judith married Darwin Franklin Stevens in Maywood, IL on April 14, 1962. Odessa became home for many years and is where she and her husband raised their two sons.
She was an amazing seamstress who made much of her own clothing. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and spent much of her time growing her beloved African Violets. Judith loved her family and it showed in her role as a homemaker. But most of all, she loved the Lord and studying the Bible. She has read many versions of the Bible but was always craving more. Her main focus for the past decade was studying the Jewish roots of the Bible. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and was truly a faithful servant.
Judith is survived by her husband of 57 years, Darwin Franklin Stevens; son, Chris Franklin Stevens and wife Pam of Crowley, TX; sisters, Elizabeth Miller of Louisville, KY and Jean Lebak of Santa Fe, NM; and grandson, Jonathon Franklin Stevens.
She is preceded in death by her son, Wayne Edward Stevens; and her parents.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Please visit frankwwilson.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 16, 2020