MONAHANS, TEXAS - Judith Nell Porter, 89 of Monahans, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Monahans and dearly loved her church family.
Preceding Judy in death were her husband John, her parents and four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by one daughter Tina, one grandson Damian, and one great grandson Aden Gregory, and many dear friends.
Each time we embrace a memory we meet again with those we love... for the heart never forgets.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., May 23, 2019 at Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., May 24, 2019 at Harkey Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on May 21, 2019