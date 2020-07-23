1/1
Judy Diane (Cheairs) Cichon
1953 - 2020
ODESSA - On April 12, 1953, in Odessa Texas, Arthur and Bonnie Blackstock Cheairs welcomed a beautiful and perfect baby girl into this world. Growing up in Odessa, she attended San Jacinto Elementary, Burnet Elementary, Lamar Elementary, Crockett Junior High and was a part of the Odessa High School graduating class of 1971.

She is survived by her children Chris Beam, his wife Lori and son Amos. Amber Dodson Hernandez, her husband Edgar, daughter Zoi and son J.J. Azure Dodson, her husband Jeff Flowers, daughters Falon, Alyssa Schindler her husband Adam their son and Judy's great grandson Rory. Also her brother David Cheairs and his wife Carla, Judy's loving boyfriend Breeze, her best friend Mary Ambrose, favorite cousin and best friend Reata Lang, as well as nieces, nephews, numerous cousins. Due to mom's welcoming nature many of her friends were also her family. Judy never met a stranger. She was our Mom, and she was loved more than we can describe and she will forever be missed. Her wings were ready but our hearts were not. We've gained another guardian Angel.

Mom was welcomed "home" by her Mom and Dad, her best friends Margaret, Mimi, Jewel and many, many others. Here on earth we will continue to love miss, remember, and celebrate her. Mom is waiting for us with her beautiful smile and loving arms. We love you Mom. April 12, 1953- July 16, 2020

Due to the current situations, we will have a celebration of life after Donald Trump is re-elected and the Covid 19 magically disappears.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



Published in Odessa American on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
