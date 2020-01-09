|
MONAHANS, TEXAS - Judy Solomon McClanahan, 72, of Monahans passed away on January 7th, 2020 at home. Judy was born in Gormon, Texas, to Berl and Maggie Solomon on December 4, 1947. She graduated from Monahans High School and continued her education at Sul Ross University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Education from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. She later attained her Master of Speech Therapy from Texas Woman's University.
Judy married Dicky Alan McClanahan on August 18, 1967, after meeting at Sul Ross. They were married at Southside Baptist Church. After achieving her bachelor's, she taught for 17 years as a first grade teacher and 8 years as a speech pathologist in Monahans. She retired from MWPISD in 2003. She was involved in many activities at Southside Baptist Church such as Bible studies, teaching Sunday school, and children's ministry. In the community she worked as an election judge for the last several years. She is preceded in death by her parents Berl and Maggie Solomon, and two brothers Truman and Mickey Solomon. Judy is survived by her husband Dicky Alan McClanahan, her son Alan McClanahan and wife Elida of San Angelo, her daughter Bethann Davis and husband Bryan of Wickett, brother Harlan Solomon of Terrel, sister Cathy Lancaster and husband Kenneth of Abilene, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Cecil Dain, Wayne Grigry, Billy Don Coudding, Edward Bejaron, Bill Shoemake, Chuck Reeves. Honorary Pallbearers are Shane Lynch, Wayde Chaney, Patrick Hawthorne, and Danny Winkler. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Harkey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Southside Baptist Church on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Joshua Rieff and Barry Calahan officiating. Burial will follow immediately after at Monahans Memorial Cemetery.
Visit our website harkeyfunerals.com to sign the guest book or leave a personal note for the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harkey Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 9, 2020