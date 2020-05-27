ODESSA - Julia Hernandez Hill, 92, of Odessa, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Sienna Nursing Home. She was born April 12, 1928 in Terlingua, TX to the late Francisca (Cervantes) and Tomas Hernandez.
She married David Hill on February 4, 1953 in Odessa. They were married for 50 years. Julia's favorite pastime was dancing with her husband at different events throughout the years. She loved to get dressed up, wear lots of jewelry and be out on the town. She enjoyed spending time out and about with family and friends and could always be found helping friends and neighbors in South Odessa. Gardening, decorating, keeping herself busy and raising her children and grandchildren were among her favorite things to do. Julia was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church for over 50 years. She entered Sienna Nursing Home in 2011 and was an active resident. She loved her "Apartment 511" and got along with all of her caregivers.
Julia is survived by her sons, Ruben Hill of Mukilteo, WA, Robert Hill and wife Mary of Mansfield, TX and Israel Hill and wife Raquel of Grand Prairie, TX; daughters, Delma Hill Grado and husband Rodolfo and Delores Rodriguez and husband Miguel, all of Odessa; brothers, Faustino Hernandez, Bill Milan and wife Gloria and Tony Gaspar and wife Carol; sisters, Modesta Lujan and husband Mike, Ida Hernandez and Esperanza Hernandez; 13 grandchildren, Prissy & Marty Flores, David & Diana Hill, Patrick Rodriguez, Daniel & Amy Hill, Miguel & Debra Rodriguez, Donika Hill, Daniella Grado, Melinda Rodriguez, Roman Grado, Vanessa & Hector Hernandez, Cynthia Hill, Eric Valenzuela, Mandy Garza, and Sylvia Solis & Children; and 14 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David O. Hill; brothers, Isaac, Hipolito, Mario, Jose "Pepe," and Sebastian Hernandez; sister, Maria Hernandez; and sister-in-law, Agapita Hernandez.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from Noon-9 PM at Odessa Funeral Home with the Rosary being recited at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately for the family by Fr. Frank Chavez on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Rose Hill section of Ector County Cemetery. David A. Hill, Daniel A. Hill, Roman D. Grado, Patrick Rodriguez, Miguel Rodriguez, and Marty Flores will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to recognize and thank Sienna Nursing Home staff for taking excellent care of our mother during her 10 years there.
Please visit odessafuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
She married David Hill on February 4, 1953 in Odessa. They were married for 50 years. Julia's favorite pastime was dancing with her husband at different events throughout the years. She loved to get dressed up, wear lots of jewelry and be out on the town. She enjoyed spending time out and about with family and friends and could always be found helping friends and neighbors in South Odessa. Gardening, decorating, keeping herself busy and raising her children and grandchildren were among her favorite things to do. Julia was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church for over 50 years. She entered Sienna Nursing Home in 2011 and was an active resident. She loved her "Apartment 511" and got along with all of her caregivers.
Julia is survived by her sons, Ruben Hill of Mukilteo, WA, Robert Hill and wife Mary of Mansfield, TX and Israel Hill and wife Raquel of Grand Prairie, TX; daughters, Delma Hill Grado and husband Rodolfo and Delores Rodriguez and husband Miguel, all of Odessa; brothers, Faustino Hernandez, Bill Milan and wife Gloria and Tony Gaspar and wife Carol; sisters, Modesta Lujan and husband Mike, Ida Hernandez and Esperanza Hernandez; 13 grandchildren, Prissy & Marty Flores, David & Diana Hill, Patrick Rodriguez, Daniel & Amy Hill, Miguel & Debra Rodriguez, Donika Hill, Daniella Grado, Melinda Rodriguez, Roman Grado, Vanessa & Hector Hernandez, Cynthia Hill, Eric Valenzuela, Mandy Garza, and Sylvia Solis & Children; and 14 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David O. Hill; brothers, Isaac, Hipolito, Mario, Jose "Pepe," and Sebastian Hernandez; sister, Maria Hernandez; and sister-in-law, Agapita Hernandez.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from Noon-9 PM at Odessa Funeral Home with the Rosary being recited at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately for the family by Fr. Frank Chavez on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Rose Hill section of Ector County Cemetery. David A. Hill, Daniel A. Hill, Roman D. Grado, Patrick Rodriguez, Miguel Rodriguez, and Marty Flores will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to recognize and thank Sienna Nursing Home staff for taking excellent care of our mother during her 10 years there.
Please visit odessafuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 27, 2020.