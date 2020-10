Or Copy this URL to Share

FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS - Julio V Nunez, 81, of Fort Stockton, Texas, died Sunday, October 20, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. Mass will be celebrated at 10AM October 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Downtown Campus, Fort Stockton, Texas. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home- Big Bend of Ft. Stockton .



