DALLAS - Donna June Gillis Bingham, age 88, of Odessa, TX, went to be with the Lord, May 4, 2020, in Dallas, TX. She was born in Wichita, Kansas, on May 21,1931, to Clyde Gillis and Leola Kendrick Gillis.June married George Edward Bingham, in Lubbock, TX, May 16, 1950. They lived most of their lives in Odessa, TX, and she was active in her community through faithful service at Northside Baptist Church, Toastmasters, Master Gardeners, and her Farmers Insurance Agency. After retirement from Farmers, she enjoyed traveling, teaching Sunday school, enjoying family and friends, and gardening. She brought life and creativity to every endeavor and thrived through serving and loving God and others. She and George moved to Dallas, TX in 2010, to be closer to their daughter and her family.June is preceded in death by her parents, Leola and Clyde Gillis; spouse, George Bingham; and brother and sister-in-law, Elwood "Bud" Gillis and Jeannette Gillis; and beloved grandsons, Joel Scott Walker and Benjamin Scott Walker.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise Bingham Walker and Rick Walker, of Dallas, TX ; grandchildren, Kara Morris and Lindsay Ward, their spouses, Aaron Morris and Justin Ward; five great-grandchildren, Walker, Sophie June, Ford, Benjamin, and Sam; her brother and his wife, nieces, nephews, and other loved ones and friends.Due to current circumstances, there will not be a traditional visitation/service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.The family requests donations in lieu of flowers:In Memory of June BinghamLove Without BoundariesPO Box 1861Lowell, Arkansas 72745