ODESSA - "Yo bruh, why is everyone so sad? The party has arrived, lets blow this up!" Kaenan Gage Garms of Odessa, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church, located at 709 N Lee, Odessa, TX with Pastor Byron McWiliams officiating. Kaenan was born in Dallas, Texas to Douglas Wade Garms and Lorian Danielle Hancock on July 21, 2001. He was a graduate of Permian High School, by way of Jasper High. Kaenan was currently attending the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. He was studying to earn his degree in Kinesiology, with a minor in mathematics. Kaenan's passions for soccer and for life were infectious. He made an impact on everyone's life. His gentle soul, stubbornness, and strong will always brought joy to those around him. Kaenan lived by his own motto, "You only live once 'YOLO'." Kaenan is survived by his parents, Douglas Wade Garms and Lorian Danielle Hancock; his blessed stepparents, Curtis "Deano" Hancock, jr. and Danielle Marie Garms; his siblings, Jacob Dupree, Brooke Thorp, Jacob Hancock, Garrett Garms, Teresa Garms and Micah Garms; grandparents, George and Janie Garms, Edward Simmons II, Barbara Jolman Hanna, and Curtis "Dean" Hancock, Sr. The family wishes to send our condolences out to the families of those who were also taken so early. May God watch over our babies. "Don't worry about me, this place is Lit, 831, I'm out!" 2 Timothy 4:7 Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
