ODESSA - Karen Gail Evenson, 70, of Odessa, passed from this life Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital. She was born Wednesday, November 9, 1949 in Odessa to Robert Alvin and Flora Ellen (Mabry) Evenson.
Karen graduated from Permian High School in 1968 and went to work as a Legal Secretary until she retired in 2009. She was a dog lover, a supporter of MOJO football and band. She also enjoyed reading, loved the '60's (Hippie Era), was a fan of The Rolling Stones. She will be missed by those who loved her.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her daughter: Kara Evenson-Dorethy and son-in-law: Dan; brother: Eric Evenson; grandchildren: Devin Dorethy and Jaxon Dorethy; and numerous close and treasured friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Ellen Evenson, and dear friends: Jana Thompson, Cindy Walker and her father: Dale Walker. She was also preceded in death by her two beloved dogs: Abbie and Arielle.
A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm with Dr. Jimmy Braswell as the officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel.
The family wishes to send out special thanks to the staff at Focused Care of Crane for their loving care and to the staff of Crane Hospital and Medical Center Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please send honorariums to Humane Society of Odessa or to the Dust Bowl Animal Rescue.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 12, 2020