ODESSA - Karen Marie Parker Timmons, age 68, passed away at Odessa Regional Medical Center on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born March 2, 1951 in Carlsbad, NM to Arthur Lee and Nedra Jane (Mitchell) Parker. Karen had attended Texas Tech and worked as an accountant for B-Line Filter Supply.
A music lover, Karen loved country music (not too loud) and blues. She was a classy country girl who enjoyed going country and western dancing every weekend and having a few drinks. She was always dressed to the "9's" and was an excellent accessorizor. She loved watching her grandchildren barrel race and they were the light of her life. Although she didn't really like the outdoors, she took immaculate care of her yard and loved swimming with her friends, Mitchell and Cindy. Everyone loved her and her friends looked to her for wise advice.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her sons: Joshua Timmons and wife Michelle and Daniel Timmons and wife Larissa, all of Odessa; brother: Allen Parker and wife Kim of Canyon, TX; sister: Valerie Whitmarsh and husband Clyde of Elizabeth, CO; lifelong friends: Cindy Brown and Mitchell Arnold, both of Odessa; aunt: Marilynn Mitchell of Lubbock, TX; and her precious grandchildren: Jade, Ryleigh, Cassie, and Jordyn.
The family will receive guests at an open visitation at Acres West on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at Acres West Funeral Chapel at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, officiated by Pastor Mike Bartlett.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 1, 2019