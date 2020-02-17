Odessa American Obituaries
|
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Karen Sue Clair


1963 - 2020
Karen Sue Clair Obituary
LUBBOCK - Karen Sue Clair, 56, of Odessa, TX passed away on February 13, 2020 in Lubbock, TX.

Funeral will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Owens, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.

Karen was born in Odessa, TX to Herman Clair and Merbia Clair on June 8, 1963. She attended Carver Center and graduated in 1982.

Karen is preceded in death by her father Herman Clair, grandparents Henry & Bessie Barnes, grandmother Hester Clair and several aunts and uncles.

Karen is survived by her mother Merbia Clair, sisters Gale Lyon & her husband Jerry, Sharon Ayars & her husband Rick, Pamela Brown, and Kristi Clair, brother Herman Clair Jr. and his wife Carolyn and Donny Clair, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Billy Dirden, Clayton Clair, Tyler Clair, Trey Clair, Jordan Clair and Rick Ayars.

Memorials may be given to Special Olympics.

The family wishes to extend our thanks to Covenant Medical Center of Lubbock, TX, CICU Nurse Cindy and the Palliative Care Unit Nurses Brianna, Toni and Christy.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 17, 2020
