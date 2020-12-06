ODESSA - Katherine "Bunny" Brooks, 64, gained her angel wings December 1, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Katherine was born on July 27, 1956 to Jeff and Emily Brittain. She married Norman "Wayne" Brooks on August 9, 1974 and had their only son, Steven in 1975. Katherine is survived by her husband, Wayne; their son, Steven and his wife Shonda; and the joy of her life, her two grandsons, Logan and Parker; her brothers, Jeff Brittain, Jr., Thomas Brittain; and sister, Sharon Franklin. Katherine is preceded in death by her parents; and her granddaughter, Kimberlee Kay. Besides being "Nana" to her grandsons, Katherine enjoyed playing board games with her grandsons, volunteering for the Reel Thanx organization and helping veterans as she can. She started a Christmas card for soldiers project, were she hand wrote soldiers cards and this legacy will be continued and called the Bunny Brooks Christmas Card Project. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Reel Thanx Organization, P.O. Box 431 Midland, TX, 79702 or the TBI Warrior Foundation, P.O. Box 2365 Boerne, TX, 78006. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
