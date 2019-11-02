|
ODESSA - Katherine Michele Borth Childers died peacefully on October 31st, 2019 in Odessa, Texas at the age of 69.
Shelli is survived by her husband, Robert Childers; children, Christie Wagner and husband Chris of Odessa; Cara Hicks and husband Derek of Andrews; sister, Sharon Borth Hagood and husband Walter of Austin; and grandchildren, her munchkins, Madison Brigance, Kenna, Cameron, Carson, Caylen and Case Wagner; Emry, Abby, and Wylie Hicks, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is proceeded in death by her parents, John and Mae Belle Borth.
Shelli was born on January 14th, 1950 in Austin, Texas to John and Mae Belle Borth. She graduated from Reagan High School in 1968. She married Robert Childers on May 22th, 1971 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas. After moving to Odessa, Shelli began working for Childers, Martin and Company as an accounting assistant.
Her children remember her as a kind, gentle, mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Shelli was a very involved mother who often volunteered in her childrens' activities as a VIP, girlscout leader, cheer mom, softball fan, band and flag mom, and greatly enjoyed attending her grandchildrens' events. She was a witty, unique individual who greatly loved her munchkins. She was an active and dedicated member and volunteer of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, November 2nd at 4 to 6pm at Hubbard, Kelly Funeral Home. Services will be held Sunday, November 3rd at Asbury United Methodist Church at 2pm and a graveside service will be held Monday, November 4th at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2pm. Rev. Sean Smith will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shelli's life. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Medical Center Hospital for their care and dedication. Services entrusted to Hubbard, Kelly Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 2, 2019