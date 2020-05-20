THE COLONY - Kathleen Lorene (Evans) Allison, Born in San Antonio, TX September 13, 1928, Passed away at home; The Colony, TX, May 13, 2020.



Kathleen Lorene Evans Allison (Mom) was born in San Antonio, TX, third of four siblings. As a young girl, she would pull her belt tight showing her tiny waist, so she became known as Weeny, then Keeny-Weeny and finally Keeny. Back then, sausages came in links with tight connectors in a long string and were called weenies.



Keeny and Carmen Freda (Beta), her sister, went to Terrell Wells city swimming pool one sunny day in the summer of 1945. That is where they both met their future husbands Andy Allison and Paul Greer. Keeny fell for Andy and Beta fell for Paul. Their lives were each "a love story that lasted over 70 years."



Keeny was majorette and homecoming queen at Edison High School in San Antonio, TX. She was voted Most Beautiful by her senior class. After graduation, she went to College of Our Lady in Corpus Christi and was one of their first majorettes. After completing her first year, she transferred to Our Lady of the Lake University from which she graduated with a degree in English, Elementary Education and a minor in French.



On August 5th, 1950, Keeny married her high school sweetheart Andy C Allison. They had 3 children together in El Paso, TX and were happily married (nearly 57 years) until his death from cancer in 2007. Always full of life, Keeny was an avid equestrian. A revered gardener, Keeny enjoyed travel, time spent with family and friends as well as reading and learning throughout her life that she lived to its fullest.



She taught 1st grade for many years before teaching 6th grade and retired after 30 years from Ector County ISD. Andy and Keeny then moved to Houston, TX for 2 years before moving to Pecan Plantation in Granbury, TX, where they lived from 1986 to 2017. Mom moved into the home of her daughter Erin Leigh Allison Teggatz where she died peacefully surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces.



She is survived by close family;



Children: Richard Eric Allison, Kathleen Allison Merrill (John C.) and Erin Leigh Teggatz (Ross E.).



Grandchildren: Amber Lorene Gallagher (Edwin W.), Allison Leigh Hitchcock, Aubrie Lene' Worley (Josh C.), Korbin Sean Wayton, Kristopher Perri Wayton and Cassidee D'Lynn Allison.



Great grandchildren: Graelin William Gallagher, Harrison Miles Worley and Garyn Charles Gallagher.



She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law JoBeth Berry and beloved brother-in-law Paul Edward Greer.



Due to the Coronavirus (SARS CoV-2), service will be held at the graveside.



Graveside Location: Acton Cemetery, FM 167, Granbury, TX 76049. Services are being performed by Martin's Funeral Home, 100 S Morgan St., Granbury, TX 76048.



If you want to send flowers, please send to Martin's Funeral Home. They will deliver to the graveside. Suggested Flower Shop: Wiley Flowers & Gifts, 254-897-2400



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store