GRANBURY - The family of Kathy Ann Coats will celebrate her life of 62 years at 10:30 am on Friday, July 17, 2020, First Christian Church in Lubbock, Texas. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020, surrounded by family. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon at www.memorialdesigners.net
.
Kathy was born July 29, 1957, in Lubbock, Texas, to Gene and Frankie Thomas. She graduated from Lubbock Monterrey in 1976, where she met and married the love of her life, Mark Coats, in April of 1981.
After being home with her family for several years and volunteering for the Ronald McDonald House, Kathy graduated from Jesse Lee School of Cosmetology in 1992. She began her career in the beauty business working at The Extension. Kathy extended her career in 1996, by moving to Midland and purchasing Armstrong McCall Beauty Supply in Midland and Odessa. Throughout her career, she made many friendships with her customers and always looked forward to the time she was able to spend with each and every one of them. It meant so much to her to be able to help people see their businesses grow, and their dreams come true. These friendships were lifelong and very special to her.
After 21 years, they sold their business in Midland and Odessa and moved to Granbury while maintaining their Armstrong McCall in Weatherford. Kathy loved to be around family and friends, and never passed up an opportunity to shop. She had an eye for things with sparkle and glitter, which is what made Christmas her favorite time of year. She was always ready to see new things and loved to travel alongside her beloved family and friends. Kathy enjoyed her time as a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Midland. In 2015 she was awarded the Volunteer of the Year for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Midland for her outpouring of love and continuous involvement in their program.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Coats of Granbury; son, Joshua Coats of Weatherford; sisters Carol Gomez of Abilene, Connie Sanders of Tuscola, and Dawn Kahlden of Weatherford; several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Krystal Coats; brother, Harley Thomas; mother, Frankie Thomas; father, Gene Thomas; stepfather, Glenn Mayfield; and grandparents, Acel and Cleo Corley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the donor's favorite charity, or the Kelsey Logan Angel Fund has agreed to take a final donation in Kathy's memory. One hundred percent of donations go directly to the children and may be sent to P.O. Box 5072, Midland, Texas, 79704.