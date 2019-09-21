|
ODESSA - On the 18th day of the 9th month of 2019 at the perfect time being 9:18am, our Lord has received Mrs. Kathy Chapin Leeder into His loving arms. She is now powerful and running and singing praises to our Lord.
Kathy was born in Dallas Texas on July 24th, 1951. She graduated from R.L. Turner High School. Later she then went to North Texas University. After she met Erich Leeder, they moved to Odessa and raised their three children. She enjoyed gardening, animals and creating crafts out of next to nothing. She was a hard worker and very determined. This independent woman took care of her ill husband while caring for her children. After her husbands death, she suffered a stroke. For 15 years Kathy lived the life of a stroke victim. Even though she was unable to speak and paralyzed on her right side she kept a positive attitude. She was extremely affectionate to all. Loving and laughing regardless of her situation. She was an inspiration to others around her. She was caring and loving and we will all miss her. Kathy was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a creative artist and a responsible, smart woman. There will not be another like her. Kathy is survived by her brother, Jeff Chapin, her son Barrett Jacob Leeder and wife Sherri Leeder, her daughter Wendy Erin Leeder and fiance Ron Altom, and daughter in law Michelle Reid. Her Grandchildren Logan Perry and wife Jessica Perry, Kimberly Duncan, Zachary Gesch, Alyssa Perry, Jason Leeder, Zoe Gesch, Taylor Leeder, Mason Altom, and Zeke Gesch and one Great-grandchild Naomi Perry. Kathy is preceded in death by her father Bill Chapin, mother Joyce Kerr, husband Erich Henry Leeder, son Erich Henry Leeder II, and daughter in law Crystal Leeder. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Victory Church on 2400 West 81st Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 21, 2019