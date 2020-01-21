|
ODESSA - It is with sad and heavy hearts that we announce to you that Kathy Lynn Pounder has passed away after a very courageous battle with cancer on January 17, 2020.
She was born on January 2, 1956 in Snyder, Texas to Lawrence and Ruth Swann. She married, Ian Pounder, the love of her life, in Oplin, Texas on July 24, 1999.
Kathy was an incredible woman that loved her family deeply, almost as much as she loved her dogs. It wasn't uncommon for her to call home saying that she was going to be bringing home yet another four-legged friend that she had just rescued. Aside from rescuing lost pets, she was an amazingly talented painter and crocheter, avid gardener that loved planting flowers in her garden, and never failed to amaze us with her sensational cooking.
Kathy is survived by her mother, Ruth Swann. Her husband, Ian Pounder. Her children, Jessica Parson and husband Harlan, Natalie Harris and husband Cole, Louise Varley and husband Jay, and Ian Pounder, Jr. and 9 grandchildren, Emmalea, Jax and Henley Parson, Bryan and Braydon Tippett, Apollo Harris, and Mollie, Ellie, and Ronnie Pounder. Her brother Jerry Swann and his wife Ann. Last but not least, her babies aka her dogs - Mimi, Baby Boo, Daisy, Frosty, Frankie, Winston, Casey and Cooper.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 21, 2020