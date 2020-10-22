SAN ANGELO - Kay Carlene Golson, age 87, of San Angelo, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
The family will host a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. A graveside funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at the Burkett Cemetery Pavilion. Interment will follow in the Burkett Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
She was born Kay Carlene Rose on August 27, 1933 in Abilene to Hardy Murray Rose and Georgia Maxine Kirby Rose. She graduated from Novice High School. Kay married C.W. "Pete" Golson on January 22, 1952 in Novice. They made their home in Rankin where she worked at the First State Bank, the County of Upton, as Junior High Librarian for Rankin I.S.D, and at the Rye Supply. She attended the First United Methodist Church in Rankin and San Angelo. Kay enjoyed jigsaw and crossword puzzles and enjoyed bowling in her younger years. She loved her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and honorary mother and grandmother to many. She leaves behind an amazing legacy for her family to continue.
Kay is joined in heaven by her parents; her husband, C.W. "Pete" Golson; and her son, Gary Mac Golson.
She is survived by her sons, Murray Wade Golson and wife Angela of Rankin and Randal King Golson and wife Kim of San Angelo; her grandchildren, Ronnie Golson, Julie Golson and husband Waco, Marley Cosgrove, and Gabe Golson; her great-grandchildren, Ryan Golson and Payton Golson; and her brother, Larry Rose and wife Kathy of Coleman; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Gabriel's Hospice in San Angelo for the wonderful love and care that they gave Kay in her final days.
Memorials are suggested in memory of Kay to the Mercy Ships organization, P.O. Box 1930, Garden Valley, Texas 79771 or at www.mercyships.org
