Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
Kaye Ellen (Benedict) Hagman


1949 - 2020
Kaye Ellen (Benedict) Hagman Obituary
ODESSA - Kaye Ellen (Benedict) Hagman, age 70, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in Odessa, TX on April 2, 1949 to the late Rayburn Doyle Benedict and Dorothy Brock.

Kaye married David Hagman on August 2, 1968 in Odessa, TX. He was her best friend and the best thing that ever happened to her. She got a Bachelors degree at UTPB in Special Education and she taught in Odessa and Farmington, NM for over 32 years. Kaye was very dedicated to her job. She had a heart for teaching and loved all of her students dearly. Kaye was a world traveler. She instilled in her kids a love of travel and history. Kaye loved her family and grandchildren unconditionally.

Those left to cherish her love and memories are her beloved husband of 52 years: David Hagman; of Odessa; daughter: Rachel Marie Hagman; son: Jason Brock and wife Lori in Austin; as well as grandchildren: Emily Christine Allen, James Paul Allen, Emma Jane Hagman, Lily Brooke Hagman, Sylvi Gale Hagman and Benjamin Carter Hagman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Rayburn Doyle Benedict.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Chris Hagger. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 4, 2020
