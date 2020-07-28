1/1
Kayla Georgette Roberts
KERMIT - Kayla Georgette Roberts, age 62, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Kermit, TX. She was born in Cotulla, TX on July 1, 1958 to Robert Lee and Georgia Alice (Richter) Roberts.

Growing up, Kayla's family moved around Texas a bit, but ultimately settled in Kermit, TX; where Kayla graduated high school in 1976. After high school, she continued her studies at Texas Tech University, where she received her Bachelor's in Business Management. While at the university, Kayla performed volunteer work through her sorority. Her volunteer work led to her to her career with the American Red Cross, where she served in disaster relief and first aid for 17 years. As an American Red Cross Director, Kayla's primary focus was training nurses across the country in first response and disaster relief. Through her travels and training, Kayla found a love in meeting new people. She turned that love for people into a career in hospitality, which took her to Missouri and Iowa, making many lifelong friends and memories along the way.

Kayla enjoyed traveling and playing the slots. She also loved "puppy dogs", especially her Muffin and Biscuit. She lived a caring and eventful life and will be greatly missed by her friends and family; including many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Kayla is survived by her brother: Robert L. Roberts Jr. and wife Bonnie of Kermit, TX as well as many nieces and nephews.

Kayla was preceded in death by her father: Robert L. Roberts of Los Angeles, TX; and mother: Georgie Alice Richter Roberts of Karnes City, TX.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Kermit Cemetery, officiated by Chaplain Donnie Rollie.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society and the Scottish Rites Hospital of Dallas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Family Service Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family at www.fs-fp.com.

Published in Odessa American on Jul. 28, 2020.
