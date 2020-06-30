ODESSA - Kayla Knox was nine years old when she made the decision to follow Jesus as her Lord and Savior. On June 27, 2020, her salvation was made complete. With her parents by her side, Kayla passed away after a valiant fight against metastatic breast cancer. A West Texas girl at heart, Kayla graduated from Permian High School, received her bachelor's degree of English from Sul Ross University, then completed her education, earning her Master of Education Leadership. Although she had placed her career on hold to raise her two young children, education remained at the forefront of her professional goals. Kayla will be remembered as one whose abiding passion was her love for Jesus, evidenced by the way she valued all people. She sought to live out the power of kindness in every situation. Kayla would be quick to tell you that her greatest blessings and joy was the gift of her children. She was truly a "fun momma" who was never too busy to play. Listening to a conversation between her and her little ones was like listening to the sweetest exchange where the power of words was undeniable. She loved fiercely all her family and was the most loyal friend one could hope to have. Kayla is preceded in death by her little brother, Clinton Dean Boyd, grandfathers, Dean Gregory and Joe Horn and mother-in-law, Amy Knox. Kayla is survived by her husband, Zac Knox and their two precious children, Phoenix and Hendrix, her brother and sister-in-love, Clayton and Marcia Boyd of Keller, her parents, Roger and Deana Boyd of Odessa, grandparents, Barbra Horn of Odessa, and Roger Iwanda Boyd of Big Spring. Also grieving her loss is father-in-law, Shay Knox of Marble Falls and sister-in-law, Sheyenne Knox of Marble Falls and a host of tight-knit extended family. A celebration service of Kayla's life will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Odessa, Texas with Senior Pastor Byron McWilliams and Worship Pastor Andy Johnson officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Those wishing to bless her children can do so, first by your prayers, and if led to do so, may contribute to a special educational account set up by the Boyd family, at Odessa Employees Credit Union, 1006 E. 7th St., Odessa, Texas. The family hopes that you will trust Jesus, stretch your kindness muscles, love larger than you think possible in hard situations and pursue friendships lifelong. This is what Kayla would wish.