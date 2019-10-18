|
|
ODESSA - Kaylie Margaret Smith gained her heavenly wings at the young age of 32 on October 14, 2019. Visitation will be at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 5:00 PM till close, all day Friday and Saturday until noon. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Reverend Jimmy Braswell officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Kaylie was born in Odessa, Texas to Stanley and Debbie Smith on August 18, 1987. She graduated from Permian High School in 2005. She played OSA, Mojo and Club soccer for 11 years. Her first job after graduating was at Texas Roadhouse when it first open in Odessa. Shortly after she went to work for Red Lobster for 12 years. She loved all her "Lob Crew". After leaving there, she finally landed the job of her dreams, a Vet Tech at 8th Street Animal Hospital. Anyone that knew Kaylie, knew, that was her calling. She loved animals of all kinds.
Kaylie had one of the biggest hearts and most beautiful smile. You could always count on her, she was very loyal. She would give you the shirt off her back or find you one, for sure. She always had a story that could make you laugh for hours, whether it was just Kaylie being Kaylie or to brighten your day.
She is preceded in death by Grandparents, Margaret and Kenneth Francis, Willa Vanhorn, and her crazy cousin, Melissa Brazeal. She is survived by her parents, Stan and Debbie Smith, her Sweater, Koni Smith, Niece and Nephew (more like brother and sister) Desmon and Nevaeh Smith, Her fiance', Matt Ramirez and Step Daughter, Faith Ramirez and her beloved sidekick, Zues
Pallbearers will be Desmon Smith, Joe Roedel, Andrew Francis, Jeremy Francis, Jordan Smith, Kenneth Dodson and Candace Brazeal as the Caboose.
The family would like to sincerely thank all that donated, sent flowers and food. All the out pour of love for Kaylie and her family has been tremendous and truly appreciated.
Four things you can't recover: The stone........after the throw. The word........after it's said. The occasion.......after it's missed. The time........after it's gone.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral home.
To sign Kaylie's guestbook, go to www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 18, 2019