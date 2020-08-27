1/1
Keith Maurice Davis
{ "" }
ODESSA - Keith Maurice Davis, 66 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at home. Born January 7, 1954 in Sweetwater, Texas.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas. Richard Oldham is officiating.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda K. Davis and mother, Priscilla Dacs. Keith is survived by father, Maurice K. Davis; sister, Tana Denise Hillard and husband Robin; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Keith last worked at Fed Ex freight as a truck driver. He was passionate about The Dallas Cowboys.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Odessa American on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
