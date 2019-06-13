ODESSA - Mischief Managed!!!



Kelcey Lynn Rhea, 42, of Odessa, TX, passed in the early morning hours on June 5, 2019 in Odessa, TX.



Kelcey was born in Denver City, TX to William and Linda Rhea on April 9, 1977. She attended school at Andrews High School in Andrews, TX where she graduated with her diploma. Kelcey was a mother of two beautiful daughters, Zade (21) and Zaryan (15), both of which she loved with all her heart.



She worked in the Oil and Gas Industry where she was respected and liked by everyone she worked with.



As a young girl she developed a love for horses and barrel racing. She spent as much time as she could with her four-legged friends, her love for horses would span her lifetime. She also loved to read books of all kinds especially the Harry Potter series, she could sit and read for hours. More than anything Kelcey loved to spend time with her daughters, Zade and Zaryan. Simply put she loved her family and loved spending time with them all.



If asked to describe one characteristic of Kelcey most would probably mention her smile, she had a smile that would brighten the darkest days, Not only was Kelcey a beautiful woman her smile reflected her beautiful and gentle soul.



Kelcey is preceded in death by her fathe,r William Rhea.



She is survived by her daughters, Zade and Zaryan; sisters, Dana and Stephanie; brother, James and her mother, Linda. She is also survived by her niece, Amy Rhea Martin (whom she was a second mother and best friend to), niece, Amber Rhea Martin; nephews, Daman Pinson and Christopher Pinson, Michael Rhea and Brandon Rhea, along with several great nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences, please sign her guest registry at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on June 13, 2019