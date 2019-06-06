FLOWER MOUND - Kenneth Burns Martin, Jr. 86, and a resident of Flower Mound, TX passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on May 17, 2019. Ken was born on January 6, 1933 to Kenneth and Leila Martin in Atlanta, GA. Ken was a graduate of TCU, member of the tennis team, and Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He served in the Air Force, stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio for two years of service.Ken spent 20 years of his career with Montgomery Ward., Opening the Montgomery Ward store in Odessa moved the family to West Texas. Ken and his wife Gail and their 2 daughters settled there for 25 years where they were active members of Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord. He ultimately bought a Tom's food distributorship which he ran until retirement.



Ken was civic and community minded and served as president of the Odessa Salvation Army, United Way, and Better Business Bureau. Ken enjoyed playing tennis all of his lifeand wellinto his adult years. After retirement, Ken and Gail moved into Flower Mound where he helped his daughter and son-in-law run two Baskin Robbins stores. Finally, Ken spent his time volunteering with SCORE. Since his wife's passing two years ago, Ken was blessed by his sundayschool class at Trietsch Methodist Church in Flower Mound.



Ken is survived by his two daughters; Kendall Martin Pretzer and Holly Martin Knowling. Also survived by son-in-law Fred Pretzer, grandchildren Allison Kelly Pretzer, Ben Pretzer, and Olivia Knowling. Visitation hours will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pmwith the funeral service at 12:30 pm at Mulkey Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville with Reverend Dick Knight officiating. Burial service will be Monday, June 10, 11:00 a.m., at Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, in Ft. Worth. If inclined, Ken has requested donations be made to the Salvation Army.