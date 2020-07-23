ODESSA - Kenneth Dale Weems, age 67, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born on Thursday, February 19, 1953 in Fort Worth, TX to John Carl and Joyce Laverne Weems.
Kenneth was a wonderful husband, father, son and friend. He was also a hardworking man, working as a plumber for over 40 years. Kenneth loved his family and friends very much and would do anything for anyone. In his free time, Kenneth enjoyed old cars, racing and rock and roll music. He will be missed dearly by all who loved him.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his daughters: Jennifer Dickman and husband Shawn of Odessa, TX and Rachel Slaymaker and husband Adrian of Abilene, TX; son: Jeff Whaley and wife Amanda of Odessa, TX; his favorite sister: Diane Randall and husband Bruce of Odessa, TX; brother: Cecil Weems of Odessa, TX; sister-in-law: Janice Weems of Odessa, TX; grandchildren: Christopher, Brendyn, Ruger, Noah and Luke; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
