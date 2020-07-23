1/1
Kenneth Dale Weems
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Kenneth Dale Weems, age 67, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born on Thursday, February 19, 1953 in Fort Worth, TX to John Carl and Joyce Laverne Weems.

Kenneth was a wonderful husband, father, son and friend. He was also a hardworking man, working as a plumber for over 40 years. Kenneth loved his family and friends very much and would do anything for anyone. In his free time, Kenneth enjoyed old cars, racing and rock and roll music. He will be missed dearly by all who loved him.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his daughters: Jennifer Dickman and husband Shawn of Odessa, TX and Rachel Slaymaker and husband Adrian of Abilene, TX; son: Jeff Whaley and wife Amanda of Odessa, TX; his favorite sister: Diane Randall and husband Bruce of Odessa, TX; brother: Cecil Weems of Odessa, TX; sister-in-law: Janice Weems of Odessa, TX; grandchildren: Christopher, Brendyn, Ruger, Noah and Luke; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneal.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved