ODESSA - Kenneth E. Collerd, age 93, of Odessa, TX, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Odessa.



A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating.



Kenneth was born on January 25, 1926 to Wilford and Margaret Collard in Glenridge, New Jersey. He later married Marion Markowitz on October 16, 1948 in Hudson, New York. He worked as a lineman for New Jersey Power and Light until his retirement. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Army. He was an avid hunter and loved his hunting dogs. In his retirement years he enjoyed gardening in his vegetable garden. He also loved baseball, particularly the New York Yankees.



Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Margaret Collerd, and his loving wife, Marion.



He is survived by his son, Kenneth Collerd, Jr., of Santa Clarita, California; his brother, Herb Collerd of Odessa, TX; his sister, Ruth Bell of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and numerous nieces and one nephew.



Memorials may be given to Hospice of Midland/Odessa or any of your favorite charities.



The family of Kenneth Collerd wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. J.B. Naidu, Dr. Raja Naidu, Dr. R.J. Patel, Hospice of Midland/Odessa and Brookdale Assisted Living staff and their residents.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on July 12, 2019