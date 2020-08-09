ODESSA - Kenneth Ray (Kenny) Wyatt, age 77, of Odessa, TX went to meet his Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1943 in Shamrock, TX to R. L. Wyatt and Dorothy Mae (Hiller) Wyatt. Kenneth married Susan Kennedy in Las Vegas on December 19, 2014.
Kenneth was a wonderful husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, son and loyal friend. He was an Ordained Deacon in the Baptist Church, a pilot, a member of the West Texas Handball Club, Permian Basin Bowhunters' Association, and a volunteer for the Permian Basin Fair. Kenneth was a Production Foreman with Kaiser Francis at the time of his retirement.
Ken was always ready to share his testimony with anyone who would listen. When asked how he was doing, his answer was always "I am Blessed!".
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his beloved wife: Susie Wyatt of the home, son: Michael Wyatt and wife Casie of Melissa, TX, daughter, Mitzi Wyatt of Brownwood, TX, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and extended family, many dear friends including Patty, Chris, David and Jimmy and last but by no means least, his faithful companion of 14 years Duke.
He is preceded in death by his first wife: Annette, Parents, son: Steve Wyatt, brother: Curtis Wyatt.
Kenneth is now walking with the angels.
A family visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, 7-9 PM at the Permian
Basin Fair office, 218 West 46th Street, Odessa, TX.
A Celebration of Kenneth's life will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Building A, Ector County Coliseum, with Ken Black officiating. Inurnment will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and Condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude's Hospital, The Shriner's Hospital
or a charity of your choice
.