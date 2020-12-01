BRONTE - Kenneth Royce Scott of Bronte, Texas passed away on November 25, 2020 at the age of 82. He coached high school football, was a successful entrepreneur, and a story for every occasion.
Born on December 2, 1937 in Bronte, Texas to the late James Walter and Faye Irene (Mitchell) Scott. He graduated from Bronte High School in 1955. Attended San Angelo College and Sul Ross State University, graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science and later a master's degree.
In 1958 he married Loretta Shaw and together they had 2 children, Mickey and Becky. They later divorced and Ken married Linda Carol Parsons Hinesly in 1983.
Ken coached in Paducah, Marfa, Monahans, Snyder, Alpine, and Gatesville, Texas. He was a proud member of the Texas High School Football Coaches Association and coached at the All-Stars Game. Named West Texas Coach of the Year, his passion for football touched many a player.
Ken and Linda started Midessa Telephone Systems, Inc. in Midland, Texas in 1982. For more than 20 years it earned the recognition as one of the top 100 Telecommunications Companies in the United States.
Throughout Ken's life he had a dedication to golf and served as President of Permian Basin Open Professional Golf Tournament for 12 years.
He and Linda also loved to travel across America, Mexico, Canada, and Europe.
In his retirement, Ken moved back to Bronte where he enjoyed life as a rancher. Ken had a huge personality and was verbal in his beliefs. He encouraged everyone to achieve their highest potential and will be greatly missed.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife Linda; son Mickey Scott and wife Kay; daughter Becky and husband Wendell Byrom; stepsons Brad and Barrett Hinesly; stepdaughter Allison and husband Brian Creech; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers James, Joe Lee, Danny, and sister Dorthey Pruitt.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Shaffer Funeral Home located at 509 South State St. in Bronte, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, at Fairview Cemetery on Franklin Street in Bronte, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Bronte.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's name to:
- The March of Dimes, who helped to fund the vaccine to eliminate polio:
- The American Cancer Society
