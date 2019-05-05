Services Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park 7405 West Northwest Highway Dallas , TX 75225 (214) 363-5401 For more information about Kenneth Perry Memorial service 2:30 PM Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church 9800 Preston Road Dallas , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Perry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Walter Perry

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DALLAS - Kenneth Walter Perry died April 16, 2019, in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by his family. Born February 24, 1932, in Shamrock, Texas, Ken was the son of the late Charles B. and Sunshine Grady Perry.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Dean Sudderth Perry; daughters Martha Ernst (Cliff), and Kathryn Perry; grandchildren Katie Foster Valle (Hector), Rex Mitchell (Tawni), Meghan Isgett-Foster (Carrie); and great-grandchildren, Michael and Gabriel Valle and Mary and Kathryn Mitchell.



The middle son of three, Ken was preceded in death by brothers Charles R. Perry and James R. Perry.



Ken graduated from Odessa High School. He attended the University of Oklahoma where he received a BS in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of Phi Delta Theta. He was recognized as a distinguished graduate in the College of Engineering in 1999. Following college, he served two years in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant.



Ken's career began in 1957 as a junior engineer at Cosden Oil & Chemical Company in Big Spring, Texas His various roles took him to New York City, where he spent five years as a marketing manager and vice president, later returning to Big Spring where he became senior vice president and president. Cosden was purchased by American Petrofina Inc. "Fina" in 1963. In 1980, he moved to Dallas, and was ultimately named president and chief executive officer of Fina in 1986. He also served as vice chairman of the board of Fina.



In 1992, Ken joined Nimir Petroleum Company, Ltd., as chief executive officer. Nimir was a Saudi Arabian company with the goal of becoming a worldwide fully-integrated energy company on an accelerated path. It was a start-up company with exciting challenges. He created a strong management team, secured offices around the world, all while creating business opportunities. He travelled extensively with projects in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Romania, Tunisia, Venezuela and Indonesia, completing acquisitions in Sweden, Russia and Colombia. Nimir's headquarters was in London, England, and Mary and Ken alternately lived in Dallas and London for four years. He retired from Nimir and his professional career in 1996.



Ken served as a director of The United States Life Insurance Company, American Petrofina, Inc., Hercofina, Finachem International, American Petroleum Institute, and Ryan Murphy, Inc. He was vice chairman for the National Petroleum Refiners Association, a member of the executive committee of the Society of the Plastics Industry, and chairman and director of Perry Gas Company. Ken was a director and vice chairman of Security State Bank, in Big Spring, Texas, and chairman and chief executive officer of United Commerce Bank, Highland Village, Texas. In 1973, Ken was selected to Who's Who in Texas. The State of Texas, Office of the Governor, recognized his service as a professional engineer, with the ceremonial Obligation of the Engineer.



His professional achievements included his appointment by the Secretary of Energy to the National Petroleum Council and serving as a director for the American Petroleum Institute. He was the chairman and a director of the National Petroleum Refiners Association, as well as a director of the Colorado River Municipal Water District of west Texas.



A strong supporter of public service, Ken served as advisory director for the Dallas Business Committee of the Arts, the Boy Scouts of America, Circle Ten Council, as president and director of the Big Spring Chamber of Commerce, director of the West Texas Chamber of Commerce, and president and director of the United Way of Big Spring. In 1971, he was named the Volunteer Industrial Developer of the year by the Texas Industrial Council. He was a board member of the Dallas Symphony Association, and the Dallas Citizens Council. Ken served on the Presbyterian Community Services Foundation, as a deacon and an elder of Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church as well as chairing the church's Jubilee expansion funding project. Ken further served as an active member of various committees for the University of Oklahoma.



Following retirement, Mary and Ken enjoyed travel, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and extended family. They have decades of memories with family and friends at their home in Ruidoso, New Mexico and at their ranch in Menard, Texas. Ken leaves behind a legacy of faith, integrity and joy. He will be greatly missed and always loved.



A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on May 11, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church. 9800 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas, 75230.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church - music fund; Circle Ten Council of Boy Scouts of America, 8605 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75235; or a .