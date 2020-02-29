Home

Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
MIDLAND - Kim Green, 49, of Midland, died Monday, February 24, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. March 3, 2020, at Full Gospel Covenant Church in Odessa. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 29, 2020
