Kit Emery Dennis, 54, passed away August 25, 2019, in Montgomery, Alabama. Kit was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico, on Aug. 28, 1965. Kit was an avid sports fan and played baseball throughout his childhood and into his early adult years. He even went on to play baseball in Australia as part of a minor league team. That time in Australia and also his time touring Europe with a baseball team were some of the happiest days of his life. Kit is survived by his son, Zac Dennis and wife Haley, of Odessa, and daughter Casey Dennis of Pennsylvania, and their mother, Laura Dennis. He is also survived by two brothers, Van Dennis of Hobbs, N.M., and Jon Dennis of Brownsville, Tenn., and a sister, Renee Laird of Carlsbad, N.M. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Texas, Tennessee and NewMexico. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Kit was fun and goofy and loved to be the comedian in the room. He inspired laughter by running through a slumber party in a tutu and wearing ninja turtles t-shirts and hats upside down. He will always be remembered through the laughs and the fun memories he had in baseball and with those who loved him. He was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan and always thought Pete Rose got a raw deal.
Published in Odessa American from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019